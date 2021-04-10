Ayesha Takia celebrates her birthday. The actress debuted with Tarzan: The Wonder Car but she managed to make a huge room in people's hearts with Imtiaz Ali's first film with debutant Abhay Deol in Socha Na Tha. Many still consider the movie to be Ali's best to date even though people are huge fans of his Jab We Met and Rockstar. It's so difficult not to like her in the movie as it was perhaps one of the strongest female characters written in those days. She blended with the character so well that it seemed like she was living it. From there on her journey began and the actress did some good films too like Dor. Ayesha Takia Reveals She Experienced Bullying At Work Place, Encourages Fans To Speak Up

But before movies happened to her, Ayesha was one of the common faces in music videos, a trend that made the 90s such a better decade to be. From being in commercials to doing cutesy roles in music videos and films, Ayesha has come a long way. So on her birthday, let's talk about these videos that we still so love. Ayesha Takia Birthday: From Dor to Wanted, 5 Entertaining Movies of the Actress

Meri chunar - Falguni Pathak

Falguni Pathak was the queen of the Indie-pop scene ever since Maine payal hai chankaai happened. Ayesha featured in one of her song videos and it was the sweetest thing that we had seen.

Nahi nahi abhi nahi - DJ Aqeel Mix

A lift, a handsome boyfriend and happy girlfriend...a perfect place for some romance. This video was one of our favourites when it had released.

Jaan likhu jaanam likhu - Yaadon Mein

Okay, this comes as a shocker because not many would remember this song. But we do and here it is just for you. Post the Complan commercial, Ayesha and Shahid Kapoor did this music video before Dil Maange More happened.

Ayesha Takia returned to music videos after several but for a cause. It was a video on trafficking which Ayesha felt needed to be told.

