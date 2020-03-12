Ayushmann Khurrana was Offered the Sequel of Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do But He Rejected it?

Ayushmann Khurrana rejected Badhaai Do? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently the name on every director's wishlist. His success streak at the box office and his ability to experiment are some of the reasons that make him the first choice for many filmmakers. While the actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects after Shoojit Sircar's Gulaabo Sitaabo, a report in BollywoodLife suggests the actor was offered the sequel to his hit movie, Badhaai Ho. However, the actor rejected it for two prime reasons. The actor's loss was eventually Rajkummar Rao's gain as he was signed opposite Bhumi Pednekar for same. Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Is Blessed to Be Acting at a Time When There Is a Need to Highlight Social Causes.

Now for the ones who are wondering about the reason why Mr Khurrana would reject the sequel of his own movie, we may have some dope on it. As per the reports in the same portal, a source clarified the reasons behind Ayushmann's rejection. "Ayushmann has a massive pull with multiplex audience across the country and Badhaai Ho benefited from that as the film went on to become a blockbuster. He was offered Badhaai Ho 2 but unfortunately, two reasons came at play in a big way. First, he was already pre-committed with three new films and secondly, the theme of the film is similar to what Ayushmann has already explored in recently. The makers, thus, aren’t even calling the film Badhaai Ho 2 and have settled for Badhaai Do,” explained the source. Well, now you get it, don't you? Ayushmann Khurrana Calls Donald Trump's Tweet On Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Surprising, Says 'He Should Definitely Watch Our Film'.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's last release, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan was an average hit the box office. The story explored the same-sex relationship concept and how Indian society is still struggling to come to terms with it. While Gulaabo Sitaabo is slated to hit the screens in the coming months, we hear the actor is in talks to star with Alaya F in his next outing. Stay tuned to LatestLY as we'll bring to you more information on this.