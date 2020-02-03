Baaghi 3 First Look Poster: Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Gears Up to Take on a Nation, Expect Triple the Action This Time (See Pic)

Baaghi 3 poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff has managed to establish himself as an action hero over time and especially with the success of the first installment in the Baaghi series, the actor established himself as an action star. After wowing us in War alongside Hrithik Roshan, Tiger is all set to be seen in the third installment of the film. Baaghi 3 brings together the original pairing of Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor from the first film. The first look poster of Baaghi 3 is now here and we have to say it looks incredible. The poster features Tiger facing his back towards us as he bravely stands in front of an army tanker. Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff to Finally Share Screen Space With Father Jackie Shroff in the Upcoming Action Drama.

Sharing the poster, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back!" Tiger is seen standing shirtless as he flaunts his ripped physique. The trailer of the film is all set to release on February 6 and we bet after looking at this poster, you can't wait for it. The first look itself promises that Baaghi 3 is going to go a notch higher when it comes to action.

Check Out the New Poster Here:

We recently reported that Baaghi 3 will for the first time bring together the real-life father-son jodi of Jackie Shroff and Tiger. Among other new additions to the film, there are also Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is slated to release on March 6, 2020.