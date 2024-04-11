Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, released in theatres during Eid i.e April 11. The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the leading roles, with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the villain. Produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, this Bollywood movie has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Actioner!

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Seek Blessings at Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple (Watch Video).

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer:

Apart from the leads, BMCM also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The actioner has been shot in many locations, namely Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi and Jordan.

