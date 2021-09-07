Yami Gautam has a slew of films lined up such as Bhoot Police, Lost, Dasvi and A Thursday. The actress says she never wants to let go of the importance of judging a project based on its writing and that she always makes sure to remain true to herself while choosing a project. Yami Gautam’s Mulberry Silk Blazer Dress is For Those Who Love Modern Designs With a Traditional Touch (View Pics).

Talking about her process before choosing a project, Yami said: "While reading a script, I always make sure to perceive it as a reader as well. If it can keep the audience inside me engaged, I know it will work on the screen." She added: "As an actor, I never want to let go of the importance of judging a project basis its writing because you are as good as your script." Bhoot Police Song Mujhe Pyaar Pyaar Hai: Armaan Malik and Shreya Ghoshal’s Romantic Track From the Film Featuring Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam Is a Soothing Melody With Visual Treat (Watch Video).

"I always make sure to remain true to myself while choosing a project." The newly-wed actress says the "script needs to speak" to her. "Following the first instinct, you get after reading a script always works," added the actress, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

