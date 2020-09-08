Bhupen Hazarika's songs reflected the society around and what was happening. If his Dil hoom hoom kare from Rudaali makes your heart beat faster, Ganga behti ho kyu? is a rousing ode to the river Ganges who stays calm in the face of adversity. His songs or compositions always had a purpose, a meaning. The Assamese track Manuhe manuhor babe, okonu kop ne bhabe (Why don't humans think about fellow human beings?) seems so relevant today as people are getting vilified on social media with no concrete evidence. Even today, his songs can describe the atmosphere of this country. He was a visionary, someone who believes in using his songs as a medium to propagate peace. Bhupen Hazarika’s Son Refuses Bharat Ratna Conferred on Singer, Mamata Banerjee Supports ‘Family Sentiment Regarding Citizenship Amendment Bill’

Hazarika has sung many songs in his mother tongue Assamese and then in Bengali. Most of them have been reused in Hindi. On his birth anniversary today, we will tell you about five songs that deserve your attention and for him, a standing ovation!

Dil hoom hoom kare (Rudaali)

It's such a haunting melody that every time it plays, even after so many years, we get goosebumps. If Dimple Kapadia was solemn in the track, the composition and lyrics get to you. He repurposed his Assamese song Buku hoom hoom kore for the same. The latter was a situational song that relates even now.

Ganga behti ho kyu?

We mentioned how acutely perceptive this song is about the river Ganges. It's an ode to her silence while men and women are in agony on its banks. This is also a Hindi rendition of one of his hit Assamese numbers. In the latter, the same ode is paid to the Brahmaputra which is also called Luhit in Assam!

Do Sadiyon Ke Sangam (Gaja Gamini)

We aren't sure if Gaja Gamini was ahead of its time or M F Hussain just got too enticed by his muse Madhuri Dixit, the film did have some interesting compositions. One of them is this which also has Shah Rukh Khan in it. It talks about a meeting point of two centuries and how it all happens.

Hai dol hai dola

How often have you heard a song that paid tribute to the men who hold the palanquin on their shoulders and travel to long distances? Their pain, sufferings, and their thoughts are beautifully depicted here.

Pighalta hua ye sama - Darmiyaan: In Between

A Hindi version of a hit Assamese song Xitore xemeka raati (the misty winter nights), this song is absolutely sweet.

Bhupen Hazarika has put Assam on the Indian map a lot of time with his beautiful renditions. We will always miss him a lot.

