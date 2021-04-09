Bigg Boss 10 contestant Jason Shah in his interview with ET times confirmed that he is dating Anusha Dandekar. He said. “She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life at the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her." The VJ on her part once again opened up about her heartbreak after she ended things with Karan Kundrra. Theirs have been a very public breakup with Dandekar hinting about Karan cheating on her. Anusha Dandekar Announces Her Breakup With Karan Kundrra on Instagram, Reveals She Was ‘Cheated and Lied To’ in the Relationship

Anusha conducted an AMA session on Instagram where someone asked her how she coped with the breakup. She said, “You know I wasn’t torn from inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self-love and self-respect I had allowed myself to lose… I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense." But she didn't say anything about Jason here. When someone asked her about her current status, she said is falling in love with herself. Anusha Dandekar Shares A Sexy Photo With A Cryptic Caption About Self-Love; Is She Hinting At Her Alleged Ex Karan Kundra?

But Jason is wearing his heart on his sleeves here...

Anusha Dandekar has found love again and that's all that matters now.

