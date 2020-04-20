Anusha Dandekar Shares A Sexy Photo With A Cryptic Caption About Self-Love; Is She Hinting At Her Alleged Ex Karan Kundra?

Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra (Photo Credits: Insta)

The year 2020 can literally be termed as quite sad and a bad one. Why do we say this? As apart from the coronavirus outbreak, another thing which has been making headlines is breakup news of couples from the telly world. From Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi's split to rumours of Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra no more a pair, it's indeed heartbreaking to hear such scoops. While rumours hint that Anusha and Karan have broken up, the man in one of his recent interviews denied the same and said that they are still together. Amid all this, looks like Dandekar has a message for all... or we can say for Karan Kundra. Anusha Dandekar Addresses Break-Up Rumours With Karan Kundrra, Says She Knows Who Went to Press With This 'So Called' Information (View Post).

Taking to her Instagram, the babe shared a sexy picture of herself along with a long cryptic caption. Well, after reading the same all we wonder is that if the written piece is for Karan? Wearing a red body-suit in the photo, the girl looks hot. Elaborating on the caption of her post, it's all about self-love. 'You can be with me completely on one condition, that I will love me first and you in second position," part of her post read. Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's Relationship Hits a Rough Patch, Love Birds Living Separately Now? (Deets Inside).

Check Out Anusha's Cryptic Post Below:

Just like a detective we also scrolled through the VJ's post's comment section and it had no reaction from Karan. In a latest interview with TOI, Karan has quashed the breakup news and said, “I didn’t want to risk anyone else’s health and hence, chose to stay at my home. Just because we are living separately, people have assumed that we have parted ways. Let me tell you, we are still together. The rumour could also have been fuelled by the fact that I haven’t posted much on my social media handles. Well, that’s because I am on a digital detox now." This is getting puzzling, right? Stay tuned!