Bhabhi Papad has become everyone's favourite topic to discuss on Twitter. And Renuka Shahane has something to add to it. Earlier, BJP Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, endorses a brand of papad called Bhabhi Papad and claimed that it can help give rise to antibodies to fight of COVID-19. Of course, Twitterati have a lot to say about it. In the viral clip, Meghwal is seen talking about its health benefits: "It will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus," Renuka says she has a joke about it. Renuka Shahane Celebrates 19th Marriage Anniversary With Ashutosh Rana With A Beautiful Picture From Their Wedding.

But the actress refuses to share the joke with her fans saying she's bhabhi. Well, we love Renuka for this meta humour.

Just to jog up your memory and '90s trivia, Renuka played a pivotal role in the hit film, Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Although her character was named Pooja, we barely know her with that. We popularly remember the character as Salman Khan's Prem's 'bhabhi' in the film.

Read Renuka Shahane's Tweet On Bhabhi Papad Here:

I have a joke on Bhabhiji Papad but I am Bhabhiji 🙏🏽 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020

In the same tweet, a user asked the actress to talk about nepotism. Renuka said that all she has to say is that is not a product of it.

Check Out Her Tweet Here:

I can only say I'm not a product of it.... — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 24, 2020

West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh, Congress leader Ravichandra Gatti from Mangaluru and now Arjun Ram Meghwal can start a club. Ghosh had suggested consumption of cow urine to fight COVID-19. Gatti had said that drinking 90 ml rum and two half-dried omelettes can cure anyone infected with the coronavirus. What a time to be alive.

On the work front, Renuka will soon make her directorial debut with the Netflix film Tribhanga. The movie stars Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar.

