Actress Alia Bhatt recently expressed her admiration for Vicky Kaushal's performance in the film Chhaava. In a sweet post, the actress shared that she simply can't get over his exceptional portrayal. On Wednesday, Alia took to her Instagram stories to praise Vicky's stint in Laxman Utekar's historical period drama. She posted a photo of the actor from the movie and captioned it, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava! @vickykaushal.” To note, Alia and Vicky had worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, which released in 2018. ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Epic Remains Strong, Mints INR 171.28 Crore in India.

Alia Bhatt's Post for Vicky Kaushal

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@aliaabhatt)

Earlier, Kaushal’s actor wife, Katrina Kaif, penned an appreciation post for the actor. She wrote, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, @laxman.utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, im in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I’ve spent all morning wanting to go and rewatch it again.” The Tiger Zinda Hai actress added, “I’m lost for words at the impact of this film ….. @vickykaushal09 you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…” ‘Chhaava’ Tax-Free in Maharashtra? FWICE Urges Devendra Fadnavis Govt To Make Vicky Kaushal Film Tax-Free, Says ‘Film Depicts Story of Sacrifice, Bravery and Selflessness of Maratha Sambhaji’.

Kaif concluded by writing, “#DineshVijan, what is there to say ……you are a true VISIONARY… you support and put your conviction in what you believe in and a carving a new trail of brilliance. The entire cast are phenomenal…. This is a film for the big screen … so proud of the whole team.”

Vicky Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the drama, whereas Rashmika Mandanna played Maharani Yesubai. Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also starred Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta played Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb's daughter. The film hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

