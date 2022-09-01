Cuttputlli is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and it is one of the most-anticipated crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it is the remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that had released in 2018. The teaser, trailer and promos of Cuttputlli have already left fans excited for its OTT premiere. Akshay’s character Arjan Sethi as a small-town cop has grabbed audiences’ attention already. Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar As Cop Is on a Mission to Catch a Serial Killer in This Disney+ Hotstar Movie (Watch Video).

On sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the film, Rakul Preet Singh had stated, “I have always been a huge fan of Akshay sir, I had only heard of his discipline but now I witnessed it,” reports ANI. Cuttputlli is produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Before it streams on the OTT platform, let’s check out some of its key details.

Cast – The film stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead along with Chandrachur Singh, Sargun Mehta, Sujith Shankar in pivotal roles.

Plot – Cuttputlli will showcase how a small-town cop tries to keep the people of Kasauli safe and is on a trail to catch a serial killer. It shows Arjan Sethi tries to trace the killer by understanding the psyche of the murderer.

Watch The Trailer Of Cuttputlli Below:

Streaming Date – Cuttputlli is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

Review – The reviews for Cuttputlli are not out yet. Stay tuned to LatestLY for the review of Akshay Kumar-starrer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2022 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).