Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew-starrer Darlings was released on Netflix on August 5. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood in Mumbai, the story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, finds courage and love as they try to find their place in the world." Having said that, as per the reviews, the black-comedy flick has garnered mixed reactions from the critics and netizens. However, unfortunately, within a few hours after its release on the OTT platform, Darlings got leaked online. The movie is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the film to watch online. Darlings Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma's Brilliant Performances Make This Errantly-Paced Black Comedy Work.

Watch Darlings Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a film has been leaked and surfaced online for download and free watch. Unfortunately, every movie falls prey to this chaos. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these pirated sites, but even after getting blocked, the websites bounce back promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps in future. Darlings Trailer Out! Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew’s Hilarious Dark Comedy Film To Arrive on Netflix on August 5 (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Darlings sees Alia Bhatt as Badrunissa 'Badru' Shaikh, Shefali Shah as Shamshunissa, Badru's mother in lead roles. Apart from them, the film also stars Vijay Varma as Hamza Shaikh and Roshan Mathew as Zulfi. Darlings in currently streaming on Netflix.

