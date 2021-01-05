Today is Deepika Padukone's birthday. She is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses we have today. She is also one of the bravest humans in the film industry that we know because she came out in the open to talk about depression. A condition that is kept hushed by everyone, but Deepika made sure to spread awareness about it and launch a foundation too. You need a lot of courage to do that. That's why Deepika enjoys such an amazing fan following not just in the common public but among stars as well. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: ’83 With Ranveer Singh, Pathan With Shah Rukh Khan, Film With Prabhas – Every Upcoming Movie of the Padmaavat Actress
Many have showered her with praises including her co-star Prabhas who wished her calling her a 'gorgeous superstar'. Then there's Alia Bhatt feeling inspired by her strength and beauty, Katrina Kaif sent a lot of joy her way, while Anushka Sharma wants her to have a splendid day. Check out a few right here...
Happiest birthday greetings @deepikapadukone 🤗 May your year ahead be as amazing as you are. Keep shining ✨ pic.twitter.com/AnCXQrZDMD
— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2021
Wish you a very happy birthday and a year full of abundant love, joy and success @deepikapadukone ❤ pic.twitter.com/vSbhbfIxSi
— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2021
Neha Dhupia and Siddhant Chaturvedi via their stories#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/c22JCOi3bY
— Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 5, 2021
Shaheen Bhatt via Instagram 💕✨#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/GQewBigWJx
— legendarine o'hara stan (@heertohbadisad_) January 5, 2021
Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone 🤗
May you have an incredibly special year ahead! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6T6QUC913O
— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 5, 2021
We too would like to wish the lovely actress here. May you have a fantastic year ahead, Deepika Padukone.
