Today is Deepika Padukone's birthday. She is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses we have today. She is also one of the bravest humans in the film industry that we know because she came out in the open to talk about depression. A condition that is kept hushed by everyone, but Deepika made sure to spread awareness about it and launch a foundation too. You need a lot of courage to do that. That's why Deepika enjoys such an amazing fan following not just in the common public but among stars as well. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: ’83 With Ranveer Singh, Pathan With Shah Rukh Khan, Film With Prabhas – Every Upcoming Movie of the Padmaavat Actress

Many have showered her with praises including her co-star Prabhas who wished her calling her a 'gorgeous superstar'. Then there's Alia Bhatt feeling inspired by her strength and beauty, Katrina Kaif sent a lot of joy her way, while Anushka Sharma wants her to have a splendid day. Check out a few right here...

A splendid wish

The gorgeous moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Let there be shine!

Happiest birthday greetings @deepikapadukone 🤗 May your year ahead be as amazing as you are. Keep shining ✨ pic.twitter.com/AnCXQrZDMD — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 5, 2021

One for success

Wish you a very happy birthday and a year full of abundant love, joy and success @deepikapadukone ❤ pic.twitter.com/vSbhbfIxSi — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2021

Wishes of friends

Neha Dhupia and Siddhant Chaturvedi via their stories#HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/c22JCOi3bY — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 5, 2021

A favourite one

One for an incredible year

Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone 🤗 May you have an incredibly special year ahead! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6T6QUC913O — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 5, 2021

We too would like to wish the lovely actress here. May you have a fantastic year ahead, Deepika Padukone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).