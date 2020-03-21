Deepika Padukone Posts About Eating Healthy Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Varun Dhawan Has a Fashion Question for Her! (View Pic) 

Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has led to countries being put under lockdown and currently, a few parts of India too are being shutdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Citizens of Mumbai have been advised to stay home and all places of public gathering such as malls, restaurants, places of worship have been shut down. With all the celebrities spending time at home during this lockdown, it has been interesting to see what they are up to. Deepika Padukone has been posting some interesting stuff, keeping us updated on her activities amidst the quarantine period. The actress has bee calling it 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' and after taking us through her wardrobe cleaning and self-care regime, the actress has now released the third episode. Deepika Padukone Strikes a Pose with Her Face Roller Showcasing Her Productivity in the Time of COVID-19.

This time, Deepika is seen enjoying a glass of juice in one of the pictures and the other one shows her eating a fruit. She posted these pictures with the hashtags, 'eat fruit' and 'drink juice'. Although this time, it's not the actress' post but her fellow actor's comment on it that caught our attention. Varun Dhawan is known for his amazing sense of humour and recently left a rather curious yet funny comment on Deepika's post. The actor questioned Deepika's look at home wrote, "Why u always in a night suit." Replying to Varun's query, Deepika wrote, "Coz then I can comfortably (snooze sign) anytime."COVID-19 Pandemic: Deepika Padukone Shows How To Wash Hands, Extends WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge To Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo And Virat Kohli (Watch Video).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

It has been interesting to see celebrities sharing all the fun things they are up to at home. We have already seen celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra and Malaika Arora take on cooking as they tried their hands at making some amazing dishes at home. Katrina Kaif too was recently seen learning guitar in her free time.