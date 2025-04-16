In an amusing incident from Lucknow, a video of a delivery within an apartment complex has gone viral, sparking widespread reactions online. The clip features a Porter service delivery agent humorously narrating his task of transporting a video game, FC 25, from Tower 17 to Tower 19, a distance of just a few steps. As he shares the story, the agent calls the delivery one of his "most interesting" assignments, even though it was a short-distance task. The video, which has drawn plenty of laughs from viewers, ends with the agent revealing he earned ₹38 for this unusual delivery. The post, captioned "Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye," highlights the irony of a task so close in proximity yet requiring delivery. ‘Gajab Swad Ba!’: Japanese Envoy Keiichi Ono Tries Bihar’s Famous Litti-Chokha, Pic Goes Viral.

Porter Agent Delivers Game From Tower 17 to 19 in Lucknow

Lucknow ke nawab chale gaye, nawabi chhod gaye 🥲 pic.twitter.com/jAHH2XbSF9 — Azhar Jafri (@zhr_jafri) April 13, 2025

