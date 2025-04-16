As of April 2025, Instagram Reels in India are buzzing with a fresh wave of music that blends Bollywood hits, regional chart-toppers and international pop sensations. These tracks are not just background scores but are fueling viral dance challenges, emotional montages and creative storytelling across the platform. The fusion of diverse genres and languages reflects the dynamic cultural landscape of India, where music transcends regional boundaries and unites audiences on a global stage. From the soulful melodies of Bollywood to the energetic beats of regional rap and EDM, the current trending songs on Instagram Reels are a testament to the evolving musical tastes and the power of social media in shaping music trends. Trending Instagram Reels & Songs To Share With Best Friends: How To Find Trending Audio on Instagram? Everything You Need To Know.

Be it for dance challenges, comedic skits, or creative short videos, trending songs on Instagram have the power to transform everyday moments into viral sensations. The platform also offers a feature that highlights the most popular tracks of the day. These tunes often rise to fame through widespread use in reels and other content, quickly becoming favorites across the country and beyond. Today’s top 10 trending Instagram songs in India start with “Sri Venkatesha Strotram” at number one, followed by “Aasman Ko Chukar” in second place and “Huppa Huiyya” in third place. Other trending Instagram songs include “Keejo Kesari Ke Lal,” “Aaya Janamdin Aya,” “Kajra Tera,” “Thottu Thottu,” “Purab Disha Se,” “Pehla Nasha,” and “Jujharu Khalsa.” Trending Old Songs on Instagram Reels and TikTok: From 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac to 'Rasputin' by Boney M., 8 Classic Musical Tracks That Blew Up Online!.

Trending Songs on Instagram Today In India

Trending Instagram Songs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New songs trend on Instagram nearly every day, bringing fresh energy and rhythms to reels and short videos. The playlist of popular tracks shifts constantly, often influenced by recent releases, viral challenges, celebrity features or blockbuster films. Whether it is a classic throwback or a brand-new hit, these trending tunes keep the platform lively, engaging and full of creative expression.

