Actress Dia Mirza on Tuesday shared that she is learning the martial art kalarippayattu. Dia posted a picture on Instagram that shows her learning the art form from her trainer. "What I love most about being an artist is the pursuit of discovery and learning... stretching and widening our imagination, our curiosity, our empathy... learning something new for a part and loving it! Dia Mirza Slams The Rumours Of Her Involvement In Drugs Controversy Through Series of Strong Worded Tweets

Do be do be do," she wrote along with the image, which she tagged #TuesdayThoughts and #KallariPayattu. Dia recently celebrated 19 years of her film, "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", co-starring R. Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Kangana Ranaut-Sanjay Raut Row: Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Meera Chopra Condemn Politician’s ‘Haramkhor Ladki’ Remark for the Actress

Check Out Dia Mirza's Instagram Post Below:

She was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed "Thappad", which released earlier this year, and will next seen in "Wild Dog".

