Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold one of his properties in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for INR 5.35 crore. According to the official registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.com, the transaction was registered in July 2025. The flat is in the Shiv Asthan Heights building in the Pali Village area. It covers about 1,318 square feet and comes with three parking spaces, adding to its market value.

Salman Khan Sells Property for INR 5.35 Crore in Mumbai

Salman Khan sold his upscale Bandra apartment for INR 5.35 crore, months after his latest release, Sikandar, had an underwhelming run at the theatres. Along with the hefty price tag, the person who bought the property from the Bollywood superstar also paid a stamp duty of INR 32 lakh and a registration fee of INR 30,000. On the other hand, Salman Khan continues to live in the iconic Galaxy Apartments, which is just 2.2 km away from the sold apartment.

Salman Khan’s Istagram Post

Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai is a popular spot for fans to visit, and if lucky, they can get a glimpse of the actor outside the building. While it may not happen on other days, the actor makes sure to greet his fans and wave at them on Eid every year. However, last year, after two men opened fire at his house, the actor's security was beefed up, and he enhanced it further by installing bulletproof glass in his balcony.

Salman Khan’s Work Front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss Sikandar co-staring Rashmika Mandanna, which dint fare well at the box office. He next has Apoorva Lakhia's Battle of Galwan, a war drama based on real events.

