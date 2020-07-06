It still seems unbelievable that actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. The actor's death came as a huge shock to Bollywood and also his fans who have certainly been finding it harder to deal with it. The actor's last film Dil Bechara is slated to release on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar and fans have been making sure to trend it and celebrate it. The emotional response for Sushant Singh Rajput's death from his fans has been massive and they seem to be going out of their way to honour him. Recently, a fan announced on Twitter that they had named a star after the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput's Movie Dil Bechara's Trailer To Release on 6 July, Lead Actress Sanjana Sanghi Shares Announcement Poster.

Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be a space enthusiast. The actor not only had a telescope at his place but he was also well-read about astronomy and also dreamed of going into space. We can't think of a more fitting tribute than this for the later actor. A fan took to Twitter to announce how they had registered a star on to his name. The post read, "sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest!" Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Has a Special Audio Note For Fans Who Wanted a Theatrical Release of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death also opened a can of worms in the industry as fans began speculating conspiracies relating to this death and much of it has been about nepotism and pressure on outsiders who enter Bollywood. The likes of Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar were badly trolled on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 08:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).