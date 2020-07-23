Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow. A Hindi on-screen adaptation of John Green's The Fault In Our Stars, the movie is also Sanjana Sanghi's first lead role. Ever since Sushant hanged himself on June 14, his fans have been campaigning for justice. They are of the opinion that it isn't just a case of suicide. Although Mumbai Police has ruled out any possibility of foul play, they have been recording statements of people known the late actor to find a reason behind such a drastic step. Now that the movie is ready to premiere tomorrow, his fans have taken up the task to request everyone to not download the movie from pirated websites. Dil Bechara Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Music, and How To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Film Online on Disney+ Hotstar

All the recent OTT movies or shows have found their way on pirated websites within a few minutes of their streaming. Sushant's fans are urging everyone to not fall prey to that temptation as Dil Bechara will be made available even to those who don't have a Hotstar subscription.

Request to whoever is planning to watch #DilBecharaTomo Please tune into the official @/ Disney+hotstarvip website and watch it there.Please do not download its pirated version from anywhere.The film will be available to both subscribers and non-subscribers. — RITU$HREE 🦋💫🌈🌸⭐️🪐🌪 (@RitushreeSarkar) July 23, 2020

Break records but only on Hotstar!

Dil Bechara will be available from 24th July,7:30 PM IST for both subscribers and non-subscribers,celebrate Sushant and help us in breaking records by watching the film only on Hotstar's App/Website. #DilBecharaTomo https://t.co/LNyvyXvufk — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) July 23, 2020

Say no to piracy

Tumhe phone calls aur privacy k baare mein kaise Pata 🤦‍♂️. Bhai... Rehne de Tu Aur DIL BECHARA dekh lena. HOTSTAR pe hi Dekhana. Pirated nahi Download karna.#SushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — अघोरी_SRKian (@gossain_) July 22, 2020

That's a good way to measure the views

@DisneyPlusHS please show view counts when you start streaming #DilBechara tomorrow. It will give a fair idea of how many people will watch this movie. In absence of theatrical release there is no other way to judge whether this movie will be successful or not — Ashish Kumar Pradhan (@DrAshishPradhan) July 23, 2020

Mind you!

@kamaalrkhan dhyaan do Sabke liye Hotstar pe Dil Bechara free hai#DilBecharaTomo https://t.co/tFTnCOSRTl — Byomkesh Bakshy (@Byomkeshbaksh15) July 23, 2020

Even if you need a box of tissues...

Do take time to watch #DilBechara tomorrow on Disney+Hotstar...The movie is available to all subscribers and nonsubscribers...Let's join hands and make the movie a superhit breaking all records even if you will need Boxes of tissues #DilBecharaTomo — Rutika_MSD (@Ru_mahi7781) July 23, 2020

It will obviously be hard to see Sushant one last time on the screen. But it does make us wonder why didn't he get this kind of support when Sonchiriya released last year. It was undoubtedly one of Sushant's best performances.

