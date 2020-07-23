Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, will premiere on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow. A Hindi on-screen adaptation of John Green's The Fault In Our Stars, the movie is also Sanjana Sanghi's first lead role. Ever since Sushant hanged himself on June 14, his fans have been campaigning for justice. They are of the opinion that it isn't just a case of suicide. Although Mumbai Police has ruled out any possibility of foul play, they have been recording statements of people known the late actor to find a reason behind such a drastic step. Now that the movie is ready to premiere tomorrow, his fans have taken up the task to request everyone to not download the movie from pirated websites. Dil Bechara Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Music, and How To Watch Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi’s Film Online on Disney+ Hotstar

All the recent OTT movies or shows have found their way on pirated websites within a few minutes of their streaming. Sushant's fans are urging everyone to not fall prey to that temptation as Dil Bechara will be made available even to those who don't have a Hotstar subscription.

Break records but only on Hotstar!

Say no to piracy

That's a good way to measure the views

Mind you!

Even if you need a box of tissues...

It will obviously be hard to see Sushant one last time on the screen. But it does make us wonder why didn't he get this kind of support when Sonchiriya released last year. It was undoubtedly one of Sushant's best performances.

