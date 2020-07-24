Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is all set to release this week on Disney+ Hotstar and fans can't wait to witness his performance in the upcoming movie. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara was all set for May theatrical release but the COVID19 pandemic left no choice for the makers to go for an OTT release. Sushant had died by suicide on June 14 leaving many of the Bollywood fans heartbroken. Dil Bechara's official trailer broke several records on YouTube and stands on top by being the most liked movie trailer with 10 million likes. Dil Bechara: AR Rahman Pays a Musical Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput Along With Sunidhi Chauhan, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal and It Will Make You Sob (Watch Video)

Just before you plan to watch Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput's film on Disney+ Hotstar, here is everything you need to know about Dil Bechara. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video)

Cast

The film marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead. The film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in supporting roles

Plot

Dil Bechara is an official adaptation of the 2014 Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars which is based on John Green's novel of the same name. The plot of the film is as follows: 'Kizie Basu (Sanjana) is battling thyroid malignant growth when she meets Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Sushant), who has osteosarcoma and doesn't have much time to live. After Kizie's health deteriorates Manny takes her to favourite city Paris to fulfil her last wish from the bucket list."

Trailer

Dil Bechara trailer stands top in the YouTube charts as the most liked movie trailer in India. It also broke Avengers: Infinity War's trailer's record of garnering the most number of views in a single day.

Here is the Official Trailer of Dil Bechara

Music

Dil Bechara's songs are composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Film's album consists of nine songs and is out under Sony Music India. Dil Bechara Music Review: AR Rahman Scores A Spirited Soundtrack For Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's Love Story.

Check Out Dil Bechara's Songs Below

Dil Bechara- Taare Ginn

Khulke Jeene Ka

Dil Bechara Title Track

When and Where to Watch Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara premieres on July 24 on Disney+ Hotstar at 7.30 pm and the good news for Sushant Singh Rajput's fans is they can watch this movie absolutely free. You won't require a VIP or Premium Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch this film.

Movie Review

The reviews for Dil Bechara are not out yet. LatestLY will keep you posted with the movie review of the film, so stay tuned.

