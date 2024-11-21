Whatever Diljit Dosanjh does becomes news. He is one of those Punjabi singers who has always made his audience smile, not to mention he is one of those who loves to speak his mind. He never holds back his thoughts, and that's what his audience loves about him. Well, now his Dil-Iluminati India tour is on. After delivering an energetic performance in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, the singer's next tour stop was Ahmedabad, where he wowed his fans. Now, a new video of Diljit Dosanjh from his concert is going viral, where he stumbled and fell on stage. Such mishaps can occur at any time with anyone, but how they bounce back and perform is what truly matters. 'Dil-Luminati' Concert: Diljit Dosanjh Directed to Avoid Songs Promoting Alcohol and Violence by Telangana Government.

Diljit Dosanjh Takes a Tumble During ‘Patiala Peg’ Performance in Ahmedabad, Fans Recall His 2013 Stage Fall

A video went viral from his concert and circulated widely on social media, showing Diljit performing his hit song "Patiala Peg." As he moved forward, the singer lost his balance and fell. He quickly recovered, smiled, and gestured towards the crowd, indicating that he was okay as if nothing had happened. He asked his backup singers to pause and then spoke to the organisers in Hindi: "Bhai, yahan pe fire aap jo chhodte ho, mat chhodo. Tel aata hai yahan. I am okay." (Brother, the fire you’re setting here, don’t do that. Oil spills here. I am okay). Following this, fans couldn’t help but compare the fall to the one Diljit had back in 2013 when he tripped during a concert while performing on stage with Yo Yo Honey Singh. ‘Ki Haal Hai Delhi Walon’: Diljit Dosanjh Kicks Off ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024’ With Sold-Out Show (Watch Video).

‘Dil-Luminati Concert’: Diljit Dosanjh Stumbles on Stage While Performing in Ahmedabad

Diljit Dosanjh Fell On Stage

Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit after completing his international tour including the US, Canada, and Europe, now brought his Dil-Luminati Tour to India. Following his performance in Ahmedabad, Diljit will head to Lucknow on November 22. He will then perform in Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, and Bengaluru on December 6. Next, he’ll visit Indore on December 8, followed by Chandigarh on December 14. The tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

