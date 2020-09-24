Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been seen supporting farmers in their protest against the farm Bills ever since these were promulgated as ordinances in June. With several farmer organisations announcing a nationwide shutdown on September 25, Diljit extended his support to farmers over the decision on Thursday. "25 september. We all withstand with the farmer community. Diljit Dosanjh Explains Why Farmers Are Agitating Against the Agriculture Bills Brought by The Modi Government

Every single person of all age groups from Punjab is standing with the farmers. People calling it right to the bill passed, atleast try to talk to the farmers. Punjabi language has been eradicated from Government Languages in Jammu and Kashmir. What is this happening people?" Diljit wrote on Instagram. Reacting to the post, a user tried to take a dig at Diljit. "Apni anpad soch nu loko na ladwao. 10 padhke singer banjande ho fir loka nu bevkoof banaude ho. Sara desh bil de naal hai (Don't try to create unrest among people with your uninformed thoughts. Everyone is in favour of the bills)," the user wrote. Diljit Dosanjh Has A Hilarious ‘Rasoda’ Reply For A Fan Who Quizzed Him If He Played PUBG (View Tweet)

Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Post on New Agriculture Bill

View this post on Instagram “ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਬਚਾਓ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਚਾਓ “ A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on Sep 23, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

Responding to the user, Diljit wrote: "Bill de spelling tainu aundi ni. Pata tainu swaah hoga (You don't even know how to spell bill. I wonder if you know anything about it)." Three contentious farm Bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were recently passed by the parliament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 24, 2020 07:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).