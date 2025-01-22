'In the dark I grew, money cannot buy no real friends', that's what BLACKPINK's Jennie said. Get ready to have your minds blown because Jennie is about to release her debut solo studio album Ruby featuring Dua Lipa And Kali Uchis. Mark your calendars, folks – the album drops on March 7. OA and Jennie released a 34-second teaser of Ruby and the fans are hooked. Just a day ago, the Mantra singer teased the album with an Instagram post that had us all on the edge of our seats! She dropped the cover photo with the simple yet powerful caption: "RUBY, MARCH 7TH." As if that wasn’t enough, she also shared an epic teaser video that shows her embracing different alter egos. The cherry on top? The album features collaborations with legends like Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, Doechii, and FKJ. This is going to be HUGE! And guess what it is already trending on X's most trending post. BLACKPINK Jennie Birthday: From ‘Human Chanel’ to Puppy Mum Moments, Here’s How ‘Mantra’ Singer Continues to Win Over BLINKs.

Ruby Taeser Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK Jennie's Ruby

So, BLINKS, who’s counting down with us? Let’s get ready for Ruby!

