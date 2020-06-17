Coronavirus in India: Live Map

DripReport’s Skechers Gets a Badshah Touch and We Are in Love with This Hip Hop Version (Watch Video)

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 02:20 PM IST
DripReport’s Skechers Gets a Badshah (Photo Credits: YouTube Screengrab)

Popular rapper Badshah has added his own twist to Internet sensation DripReport's song "Skechers". "I loved 'Skechers' from the very first time I heard it, and I'm thrilled to have given it my own twist. I'm really excited about releasing this song internationally. I can't wait for everyone to hear it. Light up!" Badshah said. DripReport also released a "Skechers" remix featuring rapper Tyga. Badshah’s ‘Genda Phool’ Gets a Gujarati Version Sung by Bhoomi Trivedi (Watch Video)

Tyga first performed the original version of "Skechers" on TikTok and then posted a follow-up video of himself riffing over the top of the song. This led to the collaboration between these two artistes and remix of the hit track. Badshah Reveals the Bollywood Actress He Has a Crush On.

DripReport’s Skechers Ft Badshah

"Skechers" is trending worldwide with 300 million streams across all digital platforms. Meanwhile, Badshah, known for hits like "DJ waley babu" and "Paagal", is riding high on the success of his last hit "Genda phool".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

