Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu and Rajkummar Rao's HIT: The First Case, which were released this Friday, recorded a low start at the box office.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, HIT: The First Case raked in over Rs 1. 35 cr on day one. "#HIT: #TheFirstCase starts on a shaky note... National chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] contribute to its Day 1 biz... Needs to witness miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to come on track... Fri Rs 1.35 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

HIT is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film. Sanya Malhotra is also a part of the movie. In the film, Rajkummar plays Vikram Jaisingh, a cop, who is on the trail of a missing woman, while he struggles with mental health issues in HIT: The First Case.

Speaking of Taapsee's latest film Shabaash Mithu, it also failed to pull the audience to the theatre on the very first day. According to a report in Box Office India, Shabaash Mithu collected just Rs 40 lakh on the release day.

Shabaash Mithu is a biopic of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI. The film is directed by noted Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven.