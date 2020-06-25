Karnataka High Court's recent unbelievable statement has grabbed eyeballs. The HC granted anticipatory bail to a rape accused stating that it was 'unbecoming of an Indian woman to sleep after being raped'. This conclusion was deduced after the victim was unable to explain why she was at her office at 11 pm and her consumption of alcohol. Justice Krishna S Dixit granted pre-arrest bail to the rape accused. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar called him out in his recent tweet. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Farhan Akhtar Pens an Emotional Poem for the Late Actor.

As per Bar & Bench, the order passed by the Karnataka HC read, "the explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished."

The Toofan actor reacted to this on his micro blogging site saying, "One cannot comment on the guilt or innocence of the accused but this line of thinking from the Karnataka HC must be called out for being grossly misogynistic and ‘unbecoming’ of an Indian court." Check out the tweet below.

Farhan Akhtar's Tweet:

One cannot comment on the guilt or innocence of the accused but this line of thinking from the Karnataka HC must be called out for being grossly misogynistic and ‘unbecoming’ of an Indian court. https://t.co/7XDSg2VmKM — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 25, 2020

The person accused of rape was charged under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 420 (Cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 66-B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act). The rape victim was allegedly in the physical relationship with the accused person on the pretext of marriage.

