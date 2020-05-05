From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, 7 Times When Popular Actors Allowed Only Their Voice to Make Cameos in Movies

7 Times Popular Actors Allowed Only Their Voice to Make Cameos in Movies

We love cameos, don't we? How many times we are watching a film and one of our fave stars makes a surprise appearance that makes us cheer and clap. Like take for example, Salman Khan's extended cameo in Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, that the makers did a fine job of keeping under the wraps before the release of the film. Or Amitabh Bachchan's many cameos. Or Hrithik Roshan's dapper special appearance in Don 2, that on the hindsight, makes no goddamn sense! Year Ender 2019: These 7 Cameos in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, Salman Khan’s Bharat, Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De Left Us Completely Pleased.

And there are times when the actors don't appear physically but are only recognised through their voices. We are not talking about the movies where stars serve as narrators like Amitabh Bachchan in Lagaan (and many others) or Shah Rukh Khan in Shaurya. These cameos are characters where we get to hear the stars' recognisable voices but never seen them in person.

Check out seven such cameos below:

Amitabh Bachchan in Hello Brother

Amitabh Bachchan has played a narrator in many films, so lending voice without appearing in the film isn't anything new for him. In this Sohail Khan action-comedy, though, he has a character- he plays God, or rather is heard as God in the final scene that shows Salman Khan's character as an angel. Amitabh Bachchan once again played God in another Salman Khan film, God Tussi Great Ho (that had Sohail Khan as an actor), but that time, we also get to see Big B as God himself. Varun Dhawan in Bharat, Govinda in Jagga Jasoos, Shah Rukh Khan in Fiza – 10 Interesting Cameos That Were Cut From the Final Movie.

Bharati Achrekar in The Lunchbox

It is not exactly right to call Bharati Achrekar's Mrs Deshpande as a cameo, as her presence is felt in many scenes. Mrs Deshpande is Ila's (Nimrat Kaur) unseen upper-floor neighbour who communicates with her through their windows and offers her advice and vegetables through a basket. We don't know much about Deshpande, except that she is a friendly woman who has to take care of her comatose husband, making her a really fascinating character.

Rajkummar Rao in D-Day

Nikkhil Advani's spy thriller was talked about recently for being the only film the late legends, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan starred together in. In D-Day, Huma Qureshi plays one of the spies sent to Pakistan to apprehend the don Goldman, who is a married woman and is seen talking to her husband on phone. That unseen husband is voiced by Rajkummar Rao. 25 Years of Andaz Apna Apna: From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, 9 Popular Celebs Who Were Name-Dropped or Made Cameos in the Aamir Khan, Salman Khan Starrer.

Amrish Puri in Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge

This 1998 film is a comedy based on the Hollywood film, Blame It On The Bellboy (which also inspired Akshay Kumar's De Dhana Dhan). In the movie, Naseeruddin Shah plays a killer who is assigned to kill Satish Shah's billionaire character, and the mission is given to him by a unseen presence, who often admonishes him on phone. There is a high chance that you would find his voice familiar, for it belong to Mr Mogambo himself, the late Amrish Puri.

Salman Khan in Main Tera Hero

The David Dhawan romantic comedy has his son Varun Dhawan play the lead. The movie also has one of DD's fave stars in a role that only get us to hear him. For Salman Khan allows his comic flair heard through the voices of various Gods that the hero often interacts with.

Abhishek Bachchan, Imran Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in Jhootha Hi Sahi

In this romantic comedy inspired by Notting Hill, John Abraham plays a bookstore owner who accidentally gets calls that were supposed to go to a suicide helpline one night. Among the callers, you can hear three familiar voices of Abhishek Bachchan, Imran Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

Aamir Khan in Dil Dhadakne Do

Aamir Khan's role in this Zoya Akhtar ensemble drama is of a narrator but he does that through the family pet dog, Pluto, of The Mehra, often offering his philosophical takes on the whimsicality of the rich but troubled people around him.