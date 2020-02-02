Gauri Khan's Bash: Shah Rukh Khan and Wife Give Couple Goals; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Others Make Fashionable Appearances (View Pics)

Gauri Khan paty pictures (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Gauri Khan hosted a party that defined glamourous as who's who of B-town turned up for the bash at her store in Mumbai on Saturday, February 1. The party was of course attended by her super supportive husband Shah Rukh Khan and it was a sheer delight to watch the duo pose together looking no less than a royal couple for the party. The bash was attended by Gauri's close friends, Karan Johar, Sussanne Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, his wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavna Panday, Nandita Mahtani and Natasha Poonawalla among others. Karan Johar CONFIRMS Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra, Thanks SRK For His Vision and Inputs!

Among the young guns, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were total stunners as they turned up looking their best. While Ananya went for a white dress with dramatic sleeves and an uber-cool belt that read '24 Hours Online', Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a gorgeous black outfit with a thigh-high slit. As for the host of the evening, Gauri looked stunning in a red gown and was joined by her dapper looking husband, Shah Rukh Khan in a black suit. Gauri also took to her social media to share a picture with her girl gang and wrote, "Reality tv show ..." Take a look at the amazing pictures from Gauri Khan's bash! Gauri Khan Birthday Special: Why Shah Rukh Khan's 'Begum' is a Perfect Combination of Grace and Elegance (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan at the Party:

Shah Rukh Khan, Gaur Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor at the Bash:

Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Gauri Khan With Maheep Kapoor and Her Girl Gang:

Reality tv show ... pic.twitter.com/qy7LyUc85O — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) February 2, 2020

Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mahtani at the Bash:

Sussanne Khan, Nandita Mahtani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shah Rukh Khan, Sohail Khan, Gauri Khan at the Bash:

Karan Johar at the Bash:

Several celebrities who attended the party also shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Sussanne Khan also posted a few on her Instagram page and wrote, “laughing out loud is even more audacious and contagious when ur mad hatters are around”. It looks like it was one hell of a bash!