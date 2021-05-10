Actress Giorgia Andriani, who has featured in the song "Little Star" with Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha, has spoken about some of her other favourite Punjabi songs. "I am a very big fan of Punjabi music, that's what draws me close to it. My favourite Punjabi songs of the moment are 'Bombay to Punjab' by Divine and 'Mexico koka' by Karan Aujla. Giorgia Andriani Tries Her Hands at Goan Fish Curry, Shares Details of ‘Lockdown Cooking Recipe’ on Instagram (Watch Video).

And of course, the Hindi song that I'm drawn to the most at the moment is 'Little star'," Giorgia said. She added: "I can say that it's been the most spontaneous and fun work experience I've had so far, I enjoyed every bit of it. Shehnaz and Shehbaz are such loving, genuine and fun people. It's been a great experience working with them." Malaika Arora or Giorgia Andriani: Whose Gym Look Will You Pick? View Pics.

Check Out the Video of Song Little Star Below:

The song is presented by Shehnaaz, and has lyrics by Monty Hunter. The music is produced by G Skillz.

