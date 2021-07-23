Himesh Reshammiya can literally be termed as a gamechanger in Bollywood. As the music composer and singer, not only brought his kind of music to the showbiz but also introduced songs with hook tunes. During the late ‘90s and early 2000s, he was a force to reckon with as his melodies were fan favourites. Just like his personality, he also has a different flavour when it comes to his music. He started his career as music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and since then has been churning hits. From Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Jhalak Dikhla Ja to Jumme Ki Raat, the list of his famous tracks can go on and on. Himesh Reshammiya Throwback! From Deepika Padukone to Yuvika Chaudhary – 5 Actresses Who Appeared in Composer's Debut Album Aap Kaa Surroor (Watch Videos).

However, as they say, there are two sides to the same coin. With many superhit tracks under his belt, there are also a few melodies of him that are underrated. It's like there are these tunes by the composer which are fab but have not gotten the credit they deserve. So, on Himesh Reshammiya's birthday today (July 23), we bring to you five underrated Bollywood songs of the ace music composer. Surroor 2021: Himesh Reshammiya Brings Back the Redux Version of His Biggest Hit, Now Starring Uditi Singh (Watch Video).

Mann Ka Radio

This gem was created and sung by Himesh and is from the movie Radio. If you listen to the lyrics and the music of this one it's amazing. Himesh Reshammiya, Shenaz Treasurywala, and Sonal Sehgal starred in the film.

Jaana Nahin Tha

From the movie Blackmail, if you love a typical commercial Bollywood song then it should be this. Although it's sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Listen to it below.

Love You Unconditionally

Another underrated song on the list is Love You Unconditionally which is sung by Himesh Reshammiya and Irshad Kamil. It is from the film Ahista Ahista and is a perfect romantic soothing number.

Sanam Mere Humraaz

Starring Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel, this track is composed by Himesh which also went unnoticed. While the song did grab eyeballs during its time but was unable to garner the fame it should have. It's a sensual, sexy, and romantic melody.

Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua

Many of you would not even know this song, but trust us it's a beautiful piece composed by Himesh. Karisma Kapoor and Rajneesh Duggal star in this song which is from the film Dangerous Ishhq.

That's it, guys! These are some of the underrated tracks of Himesh that need your attention ASAP. Indeed, he is and will always be a charmer. Currently, he is seen as the judge on Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Happy birthday, Himesh Reshammiya. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2021 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).