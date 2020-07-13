There are only two ways to live a life - either you are a Himesh Reshammiya fan or you are wrong. And for the ones who fall in the former category, rejoice. The music composer-singer has a bank of 300 new songs ready. He has revealed that he composed this monumental number of songs during the lockdown. Should we call it the silver lining? Nah. But we are glad. In an interview with The Indian Express, Himesh said that music has been the calming force for him during the lockdown due to the pandemic. Himesh Reshammiya Creates a Romantic Song for Wife Sonia to Mark Their Second Wedding Anniversary.

He added, "I have composed about 700 songs for a very big project, including 300 new songs during this lockdown. This project has inspired me to create new compositions. Now, I’m really looking forward to announcing that project because it is a complete game changer in terms of the music industry for artistes. It has some great melodies which are necessary to hit the music market in today’s times." Internet Sensation Ranu Mondal Croons a New Song for Himesh Reshammiya Along With Udit Narayan on Lata Mageshkar’s Birthday.

Further, don't expect any of these songs to be a remix. Himesh Reshammiya is not a fan of the genre. "I think it’s time that we have had enough of remixes and it’s time to go back to the original music. The audience is saying it and not just the music industry. Very soon you will be getting a lot of beautiful melodies from me, and from a lot of people, I’m sure," he added.

We are absolutely stoked for the array of new songs that Himesh has produced. Can't wait for the Suroor to take over.

