Hrithik Roshan's Latest Philosophical Post Is The Perfect Example of Self-Love! (View Pic)

Hrithik Roshan's latest post is for all those people who are doubting themselves currently. Fan or no fan, this picture post shared by the handsome actor is all things hope, for everyone who is struggling with themselves. Termed as the Greek God of Bollywood, the hunk too has had his bad days just like us. In the recent Instagram post, he gave an ode to himself and that kind of self-love is what we need to practice! Deepika Padukone To Work With Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4?.

In case you have missed his philosophical message, the 46-year-old star wrote, "What a nice picture of myself. Reminds me of the wonder I had as a child , reminds me of the immense hope I had against the odds . Sometimes we all need to be reminded to hold in our hearts and mind that which we want most in our lives . If you walk in with fear and anger , you will find fear and anger , go into situations with what you want to find there. What you focus on , you become. Thank you whoever took this picture for reminding me today to keep that wonder and hope alive.needed that today." Do we need to mention that he looked hot as ever in this picture as well?

Meanwhile, the fans are yet to get over his blockbuster film, War. Since then, he has been one of the top contenders to headline several films like Satte Pe Satta remake or a film on Mahabharata. Fans are also waiting for the official announcement on Krrish 4. However, no project has been yet announced by him. Well, for now, fans must be feeling proud how their icon rose to the stardom overcoming his battles by focusing on positives.