A new promotional song from the upcoming film, Indoo Ki Jawani, has dropped online. The groovy number, "Heelein Toot Gayi", lead actress Kiara Advani dances with Aditya Seal and music sensation, Guru Randhawa. Despite the fact, Randhawa appears in the song it is not sung by him. The dance track is composed and sung by it's your boy...Badshah! Aastha Gill also lends her voice. Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Netizens' Reactions Vary From Love Jihaad To Kiara Advani Being A Mood (View Tweets).

"Heelein Toot Gayi" is passable at best. It won't survive the test of time. The best thing about the song is that it is not a remake. The lyrics are your usual Bollywood rap - buy me a new pair of sandals, DJ play my song, he aid I'll be his queen - you know the drill. Nothing innovative!

The music video is fine! Good dancing, nice production value. Aditya looks darn cute and Kiara looks straight-up gorgeous. No cap! The last sequence in a golden saree is oozing unmatchable oomph. Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's Romcom Will Make You Go WTH, No Matter if You are In India or Pakistan! (Watch Video).

Watch Indoo Ki Jawaani Song Heelein Toot Gayi Here:

Indoo Ki Jawaani features Kiara playing the titular role, a girl who is new to the world of dating apps. After mistaking a Pakistani boy as her potential date and allowing him to enter her house, chaos ensues.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).