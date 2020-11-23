While Kiara Advani's last film Laxmii received a rather lukewarm response, she is all pumped up for her next. Titled Indoo Ki Jawani, the movie sees Kiara as Indoo who complains about her lack of a love life and Mallika Dua as her bestie, who recommends her to join a dating app. All's fine until the guy shows up on her doorstep and Indoo discovers that he is a Pakistani. Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal's Romcom Will Make You Go WTH, No Matter if You are In India or Pakistan! (Watch Video).

While whatever were the makers thinking while making this movie, they were bang on with casting a fresh pair - Kiara and Aditya Seal and we cannot wait to watch them romance. However, Twitter has a lot of opinions on Indoo Ki Jawani. Indoo Ki Jawani Song Hasina Pagal Deewani: Kiara Advani adds a Dose of Glamour to the Remake of this Popular Mika Singh Song (Watch Video).

Check Them Out Below:

Memes Begin:

Age-Old Hindu-Muslim Feud:

#KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani Attack on Hindus again — 1 They came with "Munni Badnaam Huyi" 2 They came with "Sheela ki Jawani" 3 Now They are coming with "Indoo ki Jawani" Why Hindu names ?? Are our Daughters not respectable in comparison to others ??#SSRCulpritsRoamingFree pic.twitter.com/dRlmnAClKm — Chanakya (@Chanaky54822206) November 23, 2020

Bollywood Audience Has Moved On:

#IndooKiJawani is the dated over the top bizarre commercial bollywood trope that the masses have gotten over! I'll tune in for #AdityaSeal & #KiaraAdvani but this is in no way going to motivate people to step into theatres! Why? pic.twitter.com/NtcJvzpv8P — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 23, 2020

Indoo Is Indeed A Mood:

Kiara Advani Appreciation Post:

No kapoor or khan family background... grown in bollywood with her talent and glamour... she might rule bollywood and webseries for next few years..#KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawanitrailer Can't wait 11Dec ❤️ Keep it up ..... pic.twitter.com/tCo3iyKqeL — Aryakeshwan (@Aryakeshwan29) November 23, 2020

Talk About Stereotyping:

Another film indirectly supporting pakistan and showing indians in a wrong way. We indians don't see every pakistani as a terrorist. #KiaraAdvani #IndooKiJawani #IndooKiJawanitrailer #MallikaDua #AdityaSeal — Indian Human (@evertrier) November 23, 2020

Too Bad

Trailer na dekh ke thoda Data bachana chahte ho to bacha Lo Bhai, Humare to 20Mb gaya 😂😂 #KiaraAdvani — Ankur Srivastava (@Baba_yaga_wick) November 23, 2020

Everyone's Favourite - Love Jihad:

Indoo Ki Jawani will be releasing in theatres on December 11. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Advani and directed by Abir Sengupta.

