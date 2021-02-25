Shahid Kapoor has turned a year older on February 25 and his fans have been pouring him birthday wishes across social media platforms. The charming actor of B-town who celebrates his 40th birthday has been winning audiences hearts with his impeccable acting and dancing skills. One just can’t ignore the fact that he is also a fitness freak and an inspiration to many. His stylish avatars are also talk of the town. Well, another important thing about him that one cannot stop noticing is Shahid’s cool bond with his half-brother, actor Ishaan Khatter. Fans Pour in Birthday Wishes for Superstar Shahid Kapoor in Advance!

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have often given major sibling goals. The latter has shared a cute birthday message, full of shayari and a throwback post, for his ‘bade bhai’, which means big brother. It read, “Zindagiiiiii kaisi hai paheli haaye. Kabhi toh hasaaye, kabhi yeh rulaaye. But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday”. Zoya Akhtar, Maqbool Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many other fans have dropped comments on this post. Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Popular Dialogues Of The Bollywood Actor As He Turns 40!

Ishaan Khatter’s Birthday Message For Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

In an interview to HT, Ishaan Khatter had stated how he looks up to Shahid Kapoor. He was quoted as saying, “I’ve always looked up to Bhai. And I continue to seek his advice. We are brothers and people will try to see similarities between us. I don’t mind. Because on a personal level, I’ve always looked up to him.” We wish Shahid a very happy birthday once again and we hope to see him and Ishaan sharing screen space in the future!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).