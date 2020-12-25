Jackky Bhagnani is known for his works in Bollywood. He is an actor, film producer and an entrepreneur. Son of producer Vashu Bhagnani, the handsome hunk who celebrates his 36th birthday today, had made his acting debut in 2009 with the film Kal Kissne Dekha. Jackky has featured only in a handful of films, but with his cool style and performances, he managed to win audiences hearts. The Burning Train Remake: Jackky Bhagnani – Juno Chopra Collaborate to Recreate Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra Starrer.

Besides being featured in films such as FALTU, Youngistaan, Rangrezz, Welcome 2 Karachi, Mitron, among others, Jackky Bhagnani has produced a few films under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. Talking about the 36-year-old’s style file, one just cannot afford to miss his desi swag. If you scroll across his Insta profile, you’d get a glimpse of his traditional avatars and that too with a twist. The kurta – pyjamas he has donned and some teamed with a cool jacket will make you say that he’s a cool desi boy. Let’s take a look at some of his stylish pictures!

Keeping It Bright

One Can Never Go Wrong In Black

White Is Right!

Desi Boy's Swag

A Cool Festive Look

Would Try That Denim Twist?

Jackky Is Desi At Heart

Such An Impressive Colour-Combo

Keeping It Sexy And Stylish!

Ain’t those pictures of Jackky Bhagnani totally stylish? Besides these desi avatars, one can also not miss his other pictures in which he is seen flaunting his chiselled body or his formal avatars for events. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a cool year ahead!

