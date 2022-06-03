Fans of Shah Rukh Khan across the globe, the SRKians, are clearly celebrating the comeback of King Khan. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Movie buffs missed watching his films on the big screens. He is one such superstar who never fails to disappoint his fans and he is going to treat all cinephiles in 2023 with three major releases – Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. Ever since SRK has released the title announcement teaser videos of his upcoming flicks, one just can’t wait for its theatrical release. Shah Rukh Khan Continues to Use Umbrella to Avoid Paparazzi as He Is Spotted Post Dubbing Session (Watch Video).

Three major releases, three different looks, three different roles, three different stories – Shah Rukh Khan is serving right! Be it Atlee’s Jawan, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan or Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, the impact of each of these three yet-to-be released films have been sky-rocketing, courtesy the impressive the title announcement teaser videos. But we’d like to know, which one out of these three impressed you the most.

Pathaan

It was a just a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan that one got to see in this teaser video, which also featured John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. But just that first look of SRK cheered all his fans and one can’t wait for this biggest action spectacle to be released in theatres. Pathaan Release Date: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s Actioner to Hit the Big Screens on January 25, 2023.

Dunki

The title announcement video featured Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani and the interaction between the actor and director duo left the audience in splits. One was sure that this one is going to be a hilarious ride along with some emotions and romance too. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Announce Their Film With a Quirky Promo, To Release in Theatres on December 22, 2023!

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s first look in Atlee’s directorial left everyone amazed. A bandaged avatar, bruises on his face, a massy and never-before-seen look of SRK and that only made all his fans say ‘Good To Go Chief’. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandaged Avatar In Atlee’s Action Entertainer Looks Intriguing; Film To Arrive In Theatres On June 2, 2023.

Which Title Announcement Teaser Video Impressed You The Most? Pathaan Dunki Jawan

All these three films, slated to be released in 2023, are Shah Rukh Khan’s most-awaited theatrical releases. He is set to treat the audience with these intriguing projects. But before that do let us know your favourite title announcement teaser video!

