Karan Johar's Son Yash Thinks Amitabh Bachchan Can Take Away The Coronavirus Pandemic and Their Conversation is Adorable (Watch Video)

The usually 'we do not have time to even breathe because we are very busy' celebrities of Bollywood now have all the time in the world, given the nationwide lockdown and shut down of films and commercial shooting because of the on-going Coronavirus Pandemic. And while B-Town has taken to social media to keep fans apprised of their daily life and routine when in self-isolation mode, ace filmmaker Karan Johar was also not the one to be left behind. Karan recently took to his Instagram to share an adorable video of an honest conversation that he has with his son Yash. Taimur Ali Khan Getting His Face Painted and Turning Into a Little Simba at Karan Johar’s Twins, Yash and Roohi’s Birthday Bash Is Making Us Go AWW (View Pic).

In the video, Karan was seen asking Yash about who does he think can help us all in times of Coronavirus and who will take it away. To this, Yash named veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan as our saviour. Yes, Yash Johar thinks Amitabh Bachchan will be able to save us all by taking COVID-19 away from the world. However, when Papa Karan offered to call Mr Bacchchan, Yash replied in the negative. Karan Johar Asks His Kids Yash and Roohi About Coronavirus and Their Innocent Response Wins the Internet (Watch Video)

And a 'stumped' Karan Johar couldn't help share the munchkin's video.

Well, Yash also had another complaint of Amitabh Bachchan. In his conversation with Karan the toddler was seen telling his dad that Amitabh Bachchan never comes into his room. Well, while the conversation was hilarious and extremely heartwarming, we wonder what Amitabh Bachchan has to say about Yash's conviction in him.