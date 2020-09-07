In the wake of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the media coverage around the case has become a talking point and is being criticised by many. Without making any direct reference to this situation, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a rather interesting post. The actress took to Instagram to share an old video of Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington's interview where he spoke about fake news and the role of mainstream media. The actor is also quoted saying, "If you don't read the newspaper, you're uninformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed" in this video. Will Taimur Ali Khan Be A Successful Star Like His Parents? Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Her Son’s Future.

Sharing Denzel Washington's red-carpet interview from the premiere of his 2016 fim Fences, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Beautifully put...Legend." In the video, Washington can be seen addressing the problem of fake news and how mainstream media's rat race to be the 'first to report' is causing it. He says, "What is the long-term effect of too much information? One of the effects is the need to be first, not even to be true anymore. So what responsibility do you all have? To tell the truth. Not just to be first. But to tell the truth."Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Expecting Second Child: Randhir Kapoor Is ‘Absolutely Delighted’ Over His Daughter’s Pregnancy.

Check Out the Video Here:

The actor further slamming media practises says, "We don't care who it hurts. We don't care who we destroy. We don't care if it's true. Just say it, sell it." The video shared by Kareena was a repost from director Punit Malhotra's account who shared the same and wrote, "Said it so well."

