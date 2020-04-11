Kareena Kapoor Khan Urges Fans To Be Stronger Than Ever As Lockdown Gets Extended In Maharashtra

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 outbreak has led to strict quarantine and lockdown scenes all across the globe. In India, the situation is no different. While the nation-wide lockdown was announced till April 14, many states extended it. Maharashtra too will see an extension till April 30 as of now. Just like other netizens, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her thoughts on the same. She has once again urged the fans to stay at home. Maharashtra, West Bengal Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After Video-Meet With PM Narendra Modi.

In her Instagram post, Bebo shared a montage. The monochrome video shows a little girl holding a placard that reads 'Ghar pe raho.' It also shows the videos from during Independence. The voice over says that as India once acquired Independence by going out of their respective homes, it's time to get Independence from coronavirus by staying at home.

In her caption, the B-town stunner wrote, "Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME.We need to be strong, now more than ever. We've come this far... let's not stop!Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain." Check out the post below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post:

Indeed, this is an extremely crucial period, the one which will decide the fate of next few days. Fortunately, it is in our hands as citizens to decide this fate by simply maintaining the social distancing rules. Like Kareena said, it is time to be strong more than ever and fight the global pandemic together. Are you in this?