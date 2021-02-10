Last year Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali took the internet by storm when they announced that they will be welcoming their second baby together very soon. Kareena wrapped up her film projects in the first few months of the pregnancy and even Saif Ali Khan is going to take a paternity break to spend time with the newborn. The two have been open about their journey till now and often are seen sharing updates about the baby. Saif even revealed that Kareena's due date in February. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Serving Major Pregnancy Goals As She Strikes Some Yoga Poses for a Photoshoot.

While fans were excited to know that Bebo and Saif will be welcoming the baby in the month of love, many wanted to know when is it actually happening. Randhir Kapoor released some stress off their heads by telling the actual date of Kareena's delivery. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Bebo's father told that the actress' due date is February 15. Yes, 5 days possibly left before Kareena and Saif embark on this new journey. Kareena has been spotted visiting the clinic quite often lately so it's not very long when the couple shares the happy news with their fans.

Saif earlier told Elle magazine, “Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career. I’m an actor and I’m loving it! I like being with my family, travelling the world, drinking wine and watching my kids. Touchwood!” Kareena Kapoor Khan Announces Her New Book – Pregnancy Bible for All Moms-to-Be.

Kareena also made sure that she is busy throughout her pregnancy. She recently posted a BTS video from one of her shoots as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy. In the video, Kareena is seen holding her bump and indicating towards it with her facial expressions. "9 months and going strong #NotGivingUp #FunTimes #BTS," she wrote in the caption of the post.

