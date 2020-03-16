Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira Makes Her Acting Debut in a Short Film Daud (Watch Video)

Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira In Orange (Photo Credits: Youtube Still)

Actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira has featured in a short film Daud, which is directed by Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday. The seven-and-a-half minute film also stars Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan. In the movie, Samaira plays a supporting role of a friend. Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol – Meet the Worst Dressed Celebs of this Week (View Pics)

Karisma even took to her Instagram story and shared the movie's link among her followers. "Please like, share and subscribe," Karisma wrote. Daud, which is available on YouTube, revolves around a young girl from the slums of Mumbai. Karisma Kapoor Oozes Chic Subtlety in a Monochrome Look for Mentalhood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor’s Daughter Samaira in Short Film Daud

Speaking of Karisma, the 45-year-old actress just made her digital debut with the show "Mentalhood".