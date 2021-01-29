Rumours about Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor's romance have been sparking for quite some time now. The duo left everyone surprised when they went on a trip to Goa together last month. While it is not clear if the trip was a professional one or a personal one, everyone was talking about the brewing romance. The two have never spoken about their relationship openly but were often seen hanging out together in the town as well. But where fans had started rooting for the couple already, news came in that the two had stopped following each other on social media. This Picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan Together Will Make Sara Ali Khan Jealous.

Just a few hours ago, Kartik and Janhvi's fans clubs were discussing how the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram. We went on to go and check that only to find that the two have followed each other back again. Speculations suggested that Janhvi had probably blocked Kartik for reasons unknown to us. Many even suggested that they might have unfollowed each other because the film that they are doing together titled Dostana 2 might have been shelved and they no longer want to be in contact. What's really the truth behind the whole situation, well we guess, we will never know.

Talking about Dostana 2, the film marked Janhvi and Kartik's first collaboration together. The film also stars television star Lakshya in a pivotal role. The film was announced in 2019 and soon after the team flew down to Amritsar to shoot for the film. After the schedule wrap, the team was supposed to be shooting in the UK but it all came to halt when the pandemic hit the world. Pertaining to the current situations, the shoot will not possibly happen anytime soon either. Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s Pictures From Their Goa Vacay Go Viral, Fans Wonder What’s Brewing!

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. As for Kartik, he has Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, Dhamaka in his kitty. He is also speculated to be a part of a film with Shah Rukh Khan.

