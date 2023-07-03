Despite facing challenges from heavy rainfall in Mumbai and tough competition from the Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has managed to solidify its position during its extended weekend. The film showcased a consistent performance, with the Sunday collections reaching an impressive Rs 12.15 crore. The total earnings for the film now stand at Rs 38.50 crore in the Indian market. While the upcoming weekdays will prove crucial for its sustenance, the absence of major releases in the coming weeks can work in its favor, providing an opportunity for an uninterrupted run. The industry now eagerly awaits the film's performance in the days to come. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Marriage Story' is More Problematic Than Romantic (LatestLY Exclusive).

