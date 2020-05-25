Kunal Kemmu Gets The Sweetest Birthday Wishes From Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Wishes For Kunal Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his birthday today. We have already shared the cute birthday wish that the actor received from is darling daughter Inaya. Now, here is more from his friends. Kunal's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan had the sweetest birthday wish for him. Kunal and Ishaan Khatter bonded on a biking trip. Sharing pictures from the trip, the Dhadak actor also wished Kunal. Disha Patani and Kunal's film, Malang, became a huge hit this year. The actress also posted pictures of her co-star. She also thanked Kunal for always protecting her. That is a big compliment to pay. Kunal's Malang co-star Anil Kapoor also wished him. Kunal Kemmu Birthday: 7 Fine Performances From the Malang Actor That Show Bollywood Is Yet to Tap His Potential.

Kunal also received a birthday wish from Neha Dhupia, who is his wife Soha Ali Khan's best friend. For some reason, Ishaan calls Kunal as King Kunta. Kunal's Golmaal Again costar Parineeti Chopra also shared a pic of him. Soha Ali Khan’s Little One Inaaya Sings a Birthday Song for ‘Pappa’ Kunal Kemmu And Our Hearts Are Melting (Watch Video).

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Happy birthday brother-in-law @khemster2... We love you ❤️❤️

Disha Patani, Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Calls Kunal King Kunta

Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Neha Dhupia

Well, on Kunal's birthday, let us take the opportunity to recommend Malang to you. While the movie might not be the best film you can watch today, it certainly has a wonderful and powerful performance by Kunal. Even Kalank for that matter.