After a not-so-successful debut in Azaad, actress Rasha Thadani is all set to share screen space with Abhay Verma in her next titled Laikey Laikaa. Abhay Verma Gets Talking About Rasha Thadani in ‘Laikey Laikaa’, Actor Reflects on His Journey From Junior Artiste To Lead Actor.

Rasha Thadani Shares Adorable BTS Moments on Instagram – See Post

On Monday, Rasha treated her Insta Fam with some adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the forthcoming drama on her official Instagram handle. The post showed the young actors creating some fond memories with one another during the making of the film. Rasha and Abhay's chemistry is highly palpable in the clip and images posted by the former on social media. She captioned the post, "ek Laikey ek Laikaa", along with a red heart emoji. Year-Ender 2024: From Abhay Verma in ‘Munjya’ to Pratibha Ranta in ‘Laapataa Ladies’, 9 Breakout Performances That Impressed Us This Year.

Fans Praise Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma’s Chemistry

Adoring the post, one of the netizens penned, "Such a cute duo! Can’t wait to watch this, it’s gonna be amazing." Another one shared, "New Jodi in B-Town, this jodi gonna blast the all Bollywood (fire emojis) Perfect Duo (red heart emojis)" The third comment read, "I know u guys are gonna kill ittt !! So so proud of y’alll". One of the cybercitisens wrote, "The dedication and hard work of both of them is visible! This film will definitely be special." "Would love to watch u guys in one frame," another one penned.

‘Laikey Laikaa’: Starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma

Touted to be a romantic actioner, Laikey Laikaa is made under the direction of Saurabh Gupta. Expected to reach the cinema halls by 2026, Laikey Laikaa promises a mix of fun, romance and adventure. The announcement video of the drama opens with Rasha saying, “Get ready with me for something very special.” Chiming in, Abhay informed that they are ready, but are fans ready? “She’s the chaos. He’s the calm. Or is it the other way around? Get ready for #LaikeyLaikaa in theatres, Summer 2026!”, the post was captioned. ‘King’: Abhay Verma To Join Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in Sujoy Ghosh’s Actioner? Here’s What We Know.

Abhay Verma Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Apart from Laikey Laikaa, Abhay has also been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's King. The highly-awaited drama will also have Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles, along with others.

