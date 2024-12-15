It’s time to say goodbye to 2024, and there’s no better moment to pause and reflect on everything this year brought our way. 2024 was a rollercoaster – some highs, some lows, but a lot of different vibes. And what better way to remember it all than through the songs that defined it? Music. Maybe it was that K-pop anthem we had on repeat, the Bollywood track which made our soul sooth after a long day or the heartbreak ballad that hit way too close to home. These songs didn’t just play in the background – they lived with us. 2024 wasn’t perfect, but it was significant and iconic and gave the audience some memorable music. Every beat, every lyric, every messy late-night karaoke sesh. So, as we say goodbye to this year, let’s blast our favourite tracks one more time. 'Tauba Tauba' Dance Hook Step Tutorial Videos Go Viral As Vicky Kaushal's Swag Dance Moves From 'Bad Newz' Movie Take Social Media by Storm.

Here’s to the top 10 music that kept going, the artists who felt like friends, and all the memories we’re taking with us into 2025.

Bad Newz - ‘Tauba Tauba’

The song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz is a vibrant track that took 2024 by storm with its bold energy and addictive rhythm. It would be illegal if we didn't start this track of Vicky Kaushal.

BTS Jimin ‘Who’

Who can forget Jimin's track 'Who'? The answer is no one. Even though the K-pop singer is serving in the military, he released songs which made the whole world go crazy in no time.

Anuv Jain ‘Husn’

It is true—Anuv Jain ruled in 2024. Well, we’re not the ones saying it; the audience has spoken! As soon as Jain’s Husn was released in 2024, the track became one of the most listened-to songs. And why wouldn’t it be? The lyrics and music video were absolutely on point.

Sabrina Carpenter ‘Espresso’

It was about Sabrina that the audience loved. From Instagram Reels to influencers dancing on this track, 2024 was surely an Espresso shot!

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – ‘Akhiyaan Gulaab’

Love was all over when this song was released. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanoon made the song even more sexy, hot, romantic and everything in between.

BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’

'Don't you want me.. like I want you babe' - this lyric was enough for the world to groove on the 'APT' track. This track ruled 2024 no doubt. ‘Apt’ Music Video: Bruno Mars and K-Pop Sensation Rose’s Infectious Pop Punk-Inspired Single Will Get You Moving – WATCH.

Stree 2 - ‘Aaj Ki Raat’

Tamannaah Bhatia made this 'Aaj Ki Raat' track not just sexy but way too hot. No doubt this is one of the most-heard tracks of 2024.

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s ‘Die With a Smile’

If this was in your playlist then you have a keen of good music. Bruno Mars track was full of love and romance and it made everyone fall in love irrevocably,

Munjya - ‘Taras’

It would be illegal if we forget this track. The 'Taras' track made the audience dance at least once (we know you groove also). The music is addictive and no doubt it made everyone insane (in a good way) for sure.

Deadpool & Wolverine - ‘Bye Bye Bye’

C'mon, you knew we would be picking this one. Who can forget the famous Deadpool and Wolverine track of NSYNC's 'Bye Bye Bye' track? Some revolved their childhood with this track and some simply enjoyed the track but all over this track made one of the top charts in 2024.

Well, these are the top 10 songs that ruled in 2024. Which one is your favourite?

