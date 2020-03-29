Masked Akshay Kumar Drives Wife Twinkle Khanna to the Hospital as She Breaks Her Foot (Watch Video)

Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dubbing husband Akshay Kumar as her "driver from Chandini Chowk", Twinkle Khanna on Sunday spoke of her broken leg and the deserted streets of Mumbai while he drove her back from the hospital. The 46-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all," Proud Wife Twinkle Khanna Reveals Akshay Kumar's Reason Behind Donating Rs 25 Crore to COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"It is 10:31 AM on a Sunday morning and the roads are deserted," the 'Barsaat' actor started off the video. She later panned the camera to the driver's seat where the 'Kesari' actor is seen well-protected, wearing a mask and a head cap, and with a complete focus on driving. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

"Here is my driver all the way from Chandini Chowk," she added.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Post Here:

Later giving us a view of the road, she mentioned that they are on their way back from the hospital and was quick to say, "No, I don't have coronavirus, people go for other reasons, like me being unusually clumsy."

Continuing to record the empty streets of Mumbai, the 'Baadshah' star further said: "So this Sunday my husband's pocket is lighter, our hearts have never been full and my foot is bloody broken."She ended the video by wishing everyone a very "Happy Sunday."

Earlier on Saturday, Twinkle Khanna was a proud wife after Akshay's decision to donate Rs Rs 25 crore from his savings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.