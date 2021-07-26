The much-awaited Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mimi which was supposed to release on OTT platforms Jio Studios and Netflix on July 30 have been leaked online before its release. Sadly the movie is the latest one to be the victim of piracy. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi's trailer had received a great response from critics and audiences alike. However, almost three days prior, the movie is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is recent to be out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Mimi movie download, Mimi movie download in 720p HD TamilRockers, and more. Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon And Pankaj Tripathi's Movie On Surrogacy Promises To Be A Hilarious Ride (Watch Video).

Watch Mimi Trailer:

Not all films get leaked before their release date, but Mimi has been the victim of the same. Mimi has fallen prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these scam sites, but even after getting blocked, they bounce back promoting unethical piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a movie and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Meanwhile, Mimi is a comedy-drama film which is adapted by the Marathi flick Mala Aai Vhhaychy! In the Hindi film, Kriti Sanon plays the protagonist who essays the role of a surrogate mother. Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in key roles. Stay tuned!

